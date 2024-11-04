Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​വാ​ണി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:23 AM GMT

    കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​വാ​ണി ‘ന​ല്ലോ​ണം‘ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Onam
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ലാ​വാ​ണി ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘ന​ല്ലോ​ണം 2024‘ ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ആ​ർ-​എ​​ൻ.​എ​ൽ എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ വ​ള്ളൂ​രി ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ആ​​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ പൂ​ക്ക​ള​മി​ട​ൽ, ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​രം, തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര​ക്ക​ളി, ഒ​പ്പ​ന, നാ​ട​ൻ​പാ​ട്ട്, ഭ​ര​ത​നാ​ട്യം, സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ്, ക​രോ​ക്കെ ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള, ശി​ങ്കാ​രി​മേ​ളം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:OnamKairali Kalavani
    News Summary - Onam with Kairali Kalavani
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick