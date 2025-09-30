Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 Sept 2025 10:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Sept 2025 10:39 AM IST
ഓണപ്പുലരി 2025 സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Onam Pulari 2025 organized
Listen to this Article
ബംഗളൂരു: സർജാപുര റോഡ് അഹദ് എക്സലൻഷ്യ അപ്പാർട്മെന്റിലെ മലയാളി കൂട്ടായ്മയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ‘ഓണപ്പുലരി 2025’ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.
സ്കൈ വിങ് ഇവന്റ്സിന്റെ ശിങ്കാരിമേളം, തിരുവാതിര, വടംവലി തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി കലാപരിപാടികൾ അരങ്ങേറി.
ഷാഡോ ഇവന്റ്സിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പ്രമുഖ ബാൻഡായ ആക്ടിവ് റേഡിയോ ലൈവ് മ്യൂസിക് കൺസർട്ട്, വസ്ത്രവിതരണം, ഇ-മാലിന്യ സംസ്കരണം എന്നിവയുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story