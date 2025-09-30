Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    30 Sept 2025 10:39 AM IST
    30 Sept 2025 10:39 AM IST

    ഓ​ണ​പ്പു​ല​രി 2025 സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

    ഓ​ണ​പ്പു​ല​രി 2025 സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ർ​ജാ​പു​ര റോ​ഡ് അ​ഹ​ദ് എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​ഷ്യ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘ഓ​ണ​പ്പു​ല​രി 2025’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    സ്കൈ ​വി​ങ് ഇ​വ​ന്റ്സി​ന്റെ ശി​ങ്കാ​രി​മേ​ളം, തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര, വ​ടം​വ​ലി തു​ട​ങ്ങി നി​ര​വ​ധി ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    ഷാ​ഡോ ഇ​വ​ന്റ്സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ബാ​ൻ​ഡാ​യ ആ​ക്ടി​വ് റേ​ഡി​യോ ലൈ​വ് മ്യൂ​സി​ക് ക​ൺ​സ​ർ​ട്ട്, വ​സ്ത്ര​വി​ത​ര​ണം, ഇ-​മാ​ലി​ന്യ സം​സ്‌​ക​ര​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:onamonamcelebrationorganizedBanglore
    News Summary - Onam Pulari 2025 organized
