Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 8:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Sept 2025 8:54 AM IST

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ന​ഞ്ച​ൻ​ഗു​ഡ് ലേ​ഡീ​സ് ക്ല​ബും മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ മൈ​സൂ​ർ മേ​ഖ​ല​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഞ്ച​ൻ​ഗു​ഡ് ലേ​ഡീ​സ് ക്ല​ബും മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ മൈ​സൂ​ർ മേ​ഖ​ല​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ‘പൊ​ന്നോ​ണ നി​റ​വ്’​ഓ​ണാ​ഘേ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ന്റ് ജീ​സ​സ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് പാ​രി​ഷ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ഞ്ച​ൻ​ഗു​ഡി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ളും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും വ​നി​ത ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​ര​വും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും ന​ട​ന്നു. സൂ​സ​മ്മ, അ​ജി​ത, ക​മ​ലാ​ക്ഷി, പ്ര​സ​ന്ന, പ്രീ​ജ, അ​നി​ത, ഫെ​മി​ന, ദീ​പ റോ​സ​മ്മ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Mysoremalayalam missionOnam celebrated
    News Summary - Onam celebrations organized
