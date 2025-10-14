Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    14 Oct 2025 10:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    14 Oct 2025 10:06 AM IST

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും
    കാ​ഡു​ഗൊ​ഡി കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ ​അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​ നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ഡു​ഗൊ​ഡി കൈ​ര​ളി ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ ​അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും 34ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കെ.​എ​ൻ. സോ​മ​സി​ങ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ. ​രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, മു​ഖ്യ​കാ​ര്യ ദ​ർ​ശി എം.​എ​സ്. ജ​യ​ബാ​ല​ൻ, ആ​ർ. മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ, പി.​വി. ധ​ന​ദ​ൻ, മ​ഹി​ള വി​ങ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​രി, യു​വ​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ വി.​ജി. പ്ര​കാ​ശ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ​യി​നം ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    TAGS:onam celebrationmetro newsBangaloretop news
    News Summary - Onam celebrations and annual celebrations.
