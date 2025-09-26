Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഅ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 9:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 9:49 AM IST

    അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representative image
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്ര ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​സേ​തു​മാ​ധ​വ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ മ​ഹാ​ബ​ലി വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​പ്, വാ​മ​ന പൂ​ജ, മ​ഹി​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ, വി​ഭ​വ​സ​മൃ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വmet ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ടി.​എ. അ​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Karnatakametroonam celebrationKNSS
    News Summary - onam celebration of alsur karayogam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X