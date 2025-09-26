Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 9:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 9:49 AM IST
അൾസൂർ കരയോഗം ഓണാഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - onam celebration of alsur karayogam
ബംഗളൂരു: കെ.എൻ.എസ്.എസ് അൾസൂർ കരയോഗത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ അൾസൂർ അയ്യപ്പക്ഷേത്ര ഹാളിൽ ഓണാഘോഷം നടത്തി. പ്രസിഡന്റ് പി. സേതുമാധവൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
പരിപാടിയിൽ മഹാബലി വരവേൽപ്, വാമന പൂജ, മഹിള വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുടെയും കുട്ടികളുടെയും വിവിധ കലാപരിപാടികൾ, വിഭവസമൃദ്ധമായ ഓണസദ്യ എന്നിവmet നടത്തിയതായി സെക്രട്ടറി ടി.എ. അനിൽ കുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു.
