Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right‘ന​മ്മ ഓ​ണം ന​ല്ലോ​ണം’...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:09 AM IST

    ‘ന​മ്മ ഓ​ണം ന​ല്ലോ​ണം’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ‘ന​മ്മ ഓ​ണം ന​ല്ലോ​ണം’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ‘ന​മ്മ ഓ​ണം ന​ല്ലോ​ണം’ സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ശ​ശി വേ​ല​പ്പ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം നെ​ല​മം​ഗ​ല​യു​ടെ ‘ന​മ്മ ഓ​ണം ന​ല്ലോ​ണം’ സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ ശ​ശി വേ​ല​പ്പ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്മി ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളാ​യ വൈ. ​ജോ​ർ​ജ്, യു.​എ​ൻ. ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, സ​മാ​ജം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഉ​തു​പ്പ് ജോ​ർ​ജ്, സ​തീ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ, ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ടോം ​ജോ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മി​നി ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ജി​തി​ൻ കെ. ​ജോ​സ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsonam celebrationmetro newsLatest News
    News Summary - onam celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X