Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    27 Oct 2024 2:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 2:33 AM GMT

    ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    inauguration
    ക​ഗ്ഗ​ദാ​സ​പു​ര വി​ജ​യ​കി​ര​ൺ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം രാ​ജു നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​സ്വാ​മി ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ക​ഗ്ഗ​ദാ​സ​പു​ര വി​ജ​യ​കി​ര​ൺ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി രാ​ജു നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​സ്വാ​മി വി​ള​ക്കു കൊ​ളു​ത്തി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​തീ​ഷ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ശ്രീ​ലാ​ൽ ശ്രീ​ധ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​യും ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ദി​ലീ​പ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഡി.​ഒ​യു​ടെ മ​ഞ്ചാ​ടി​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    TAGS:drdoonam celebration
