Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    onam 2024
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ആ​നേ​പ്പാ​ള​യ അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മാ​പ​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ നീ​ല​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ആ​ൽ​ഫാ സ്കൂ​ൾ മൈ​താ​ന​ത്ത് ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കും. ആ​വേ​ശം വി​ത​റു​ന്ന വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​രം അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യു​മൊ​രു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:onam celebrationBengaluru News
    News Summary - Onam Celebration
