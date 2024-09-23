Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightധ്വ​നി വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    ധ്വ​നി വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    onam 2024
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ധ്വ​നി വ​നി​ത​വേ​ദി 15ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​വും ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ആ​റി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. ജാ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി ഷെ​ട്ടി​ഹ​ള്ളി ദൃ​ശ്യ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​വി​ലെ 10.30ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി​യും വി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​യു​മാ​യ മാ​യ ബി. ​നാ​യ​ർ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക സു​ജാ​ത മു​നി​രാ​ജ് വി​ശി​ഷ്ടാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​വും. ധ്വ​നി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. ഫോ​ൺ: 8971910472.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:onam celebrationBengaluru NewsDhvani
    News Summary - Onam Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick