Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ലോ​ക്കോ പൈ​ല​റ്റു​മാ​രു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Onam Celebration
    സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റേ​ൺ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ മൈ​സൂ​ർ ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ലോ​ക്കോ പൈ​ല​റ്റു​മാ​രു​ടെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റേ​ൺ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ മൈ​സൂ​ർ ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ലോ​ക്കോ പൈ​ല​റ്റു​മാ​രു​ടെ 2024ലെ ​ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം മൈ​സൂ​രി​ലെ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ ക​ല്യാ​ണ മ​ണ്ഡ​പ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​യി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര​ക്ക​ളി, മോ​ഹി​നി​യാ​ട്ടം, ഓ​ണ​പ്പാ​ട്ട്, സി​നി​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ഡാ​ൻ​സ് എ​ന്നീ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ ഒ​രു​ക്കി. ഉ​റി​യ​ടി, വ​ടം​വ​ലി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കാ​യി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    TAGS:onam celebrationBengaluru NewsLoco Pilots
    News Summary - Onam Celebration
