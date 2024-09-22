Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 2:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Sep 2024 2:36 AM GMT

    ആ​ർ.​ആ​ർ ന​ഗ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജം ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം 29ന്

    onam 2024
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: രാ​ജ​രാ​ജേ​ശ്വ​രി ന​ഗ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 29ന് ​വൈ​റ്റ് പേ​ൾ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സെൻറ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​സ​മാ​ജം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റെ​ജി​കു​മാ​ർ, ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര​താ​രം റോ​സി​ൻ ജോ​ളി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്, സ​മാ​ജം കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കെ.​ജെ. ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൺ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:malayali samajamonam celebration
