Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 3:49 AM GMT

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    onam 2024
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശ്രീ ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ സ​മി​തി വി​ദ്യാ​മ​ന്ദി​റി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തി. സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ രാ​ധ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, വൈ​സ് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ഷൈ​ല​ജ കൗ​ൾ, മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ശ​ശി​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. മ​ധു​ര​പ​ല​ഹാ​ര വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsOnam 2024
    News Summary - onam celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick