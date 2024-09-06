Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 2:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 2:56 AM GMT

    നി​കൂ 2 മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Onam Celebration
    ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ സി​റ്റി നി​കൂ 2 അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ്സി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ പൂ​ക്ക​ളം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ സി​റ്റി നി​കൂ 2 അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റ്സി​ലെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘ന​മ്മ ഓ​ണം 24’ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ക​ല-​കാ​യി​ക- സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. പൂ​ക്ക​ള​മി​ട്ട് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ചു. മാ​വേ​ലി​വ​ര​വും സ​ദ്യ​യും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കേ​ണ​ൽ പ്ര​മോ​ദ് കു​മാ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹേ​മ പ്ര​വീ​ൺ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:onam celebrationBengaluru News
    News Summary - Onam Celebration
