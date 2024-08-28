Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 3:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 3:17 AM GMT

    ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ. ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 20ന് ​ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​വും കൂ​പ്പ​ൺ വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:onam celebrationDomlur Malayali Associantion
    News Summary - Onam Celebration
