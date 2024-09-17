Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഒ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പൂ​ക്ക​ള മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ശി​വ​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് സു​ബോ​ധ​ൻ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി. ല​തീ​ഷ് ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും സി​യോ​ണ പി. ​മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും വ​ന​ജ നി​ര​ഞ്ജ​ൻ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന സ​മ്മാ​ന​വും നേ​ടി.

    TAGS:Pookalam CompetitionKerala Samajam BangaloreOnam 2024
