Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    9 May 2024 4:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2024 4:06 AM GMT

    അ​സ​ഭ്യ പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ൾ; കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു

    അ​സ​ഭ്യ പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ൾ; കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു
    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഒ​കാ​ലി​പു​രം വ​ട​ൽ നാ​​ഗ​രാ​ജ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ ശി​വ​കു​മാ​റി​നെ​തി​രാ​യി പൊ​തു ചു​മ​രു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​തി​ച്ച പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ മ​​ഗ​ഡി റോ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ ഉ​പ​യോ​​ഗി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഹാ​സ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ വി​വാ​ദ വി​ഡി​യോ​ക​ൾ ഡി.​കെ ശി​വ​കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത് എ​ന്നാ​രോ​പി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ൾ പ​തി​ച്ച​ത്. ഐ.​പി.​സി 290 പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് എ​ഫ്.​ഐ.​ആ​ർ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:CaseBengaluru NewsObscene posters
    News Summary - Obscene posters; Case registered
