Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 18 March 2025 9:13 AM IST
    date_range 18 March 2025 9:13 AM IST

    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് നോ​ണ​യ്യ പൂ​ജാ​രി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് നോ​ണ​യ്യ പൂ​ജാ​രി നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    നോ​ണ​യ്യ പൂ​ജാ​രി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് നോ​ണ​യ്യ പൂ​ജാ​രി (85) ആം​തൂ​ർ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ രാ​യ​പ്പ​കോ​ടി​യി​ലു​ള്ള വ​സ​തി​യി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു.

    ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് ട്രൈ​ബ്യൂ​ണ​ൽ അം​ഗം, പ​നേ​മം​ഗ​ലൂ​ർ ബ്ലോ​ക്ക് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്, ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ഗ്രാ​മ​വി​ക​സ​ന ബാ​ങ്ക് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ, ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ എ​ന്നീ നി​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - obituary news
