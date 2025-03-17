Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 March 2025 9:23 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 March 2025 9:23 AM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - obituary news
ബംഗളൂരു: കണ്ണൂർ അലവിൽ സ്വദേശി കളത്തിൽ വസന്തൻ (75) ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. രാമമൂർത്തി നഗർ നാരായണപുര ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധി സെക്കൻഡ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ വസതിയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭാര്യ: ശോഭ. മക്കൾ: നിമിത്ത്, പ്രമിത്ത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story