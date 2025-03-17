Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2025 9:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2025 9:23 AM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    വ​സ​ന്ത​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ അ​ല​വി​ൽ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ക​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വ​സ​ന്ത​ൻ (75) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. രാ​മ​മൂ​ർ​ത്തി ന​ഗ​ർ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​പു​ര ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം. ഭാ​ര്യ: ശോ​ഭ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: നി​മി​ത്ത്, പ്ര​മി​ത്ത്.

