    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    റി​ട്ട. അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക ശു​ചി​മു​റി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    Rosy
    റോ​സി പി​ന്റോ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റി​ട്ട. അ​ധ്യാ​പി​ക​യും പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ അ​ഡ്വ. ശി​ർ​ത്താ​ഡി വി​ല്യം പി​ന്റോ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ​യു​മാ​യ റോ​സി പി​ന്റോ (72) നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി നി​ട്ടൂ​രി​ൽ ത​നി​ച്ച് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ ശു​ചി​മു​റി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണാ​ണ് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​ന്ത്യം. മ​ക്ക​ൾ നി​ര​ന്ത​രം വി​ളി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും ഫോ​ൺ അ​റ്റ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാ​ത്ത​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ക​ണ്ട​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സ് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsobituary news
