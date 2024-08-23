Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 Aug 2024 2:49 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Aug 2024 2:50 AM GMT
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി ഈജിപ്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Obituary News
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ അഞ്ചുപതിറ്റാണ്ടുകളായി സുന്നി പ്രാസ്ഥാനിക രംഗത്ത് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കണ്ണൂർ കോയ്യോട് സ്വദേശി ചത്തോത്ത് ഷുക്കൂർ ഹാജി (74) ഈജിപ്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
ഒരാഴ്ച മുമ്പ് ബംഗളൂരുവിൽനിന്ന് വിവിധ രാജ്യങ്ങൾ സന്ദർശിക്കാനും തീർഥയാത്രക്കുമായി പോയതായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: റംല. മക്കൾ: സുനീറ, ശഫീറ, സീനത്ത്. മരുമക്കൾ: അശ്റഫ്, റഫീക്ക്, ഷാഹിർ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മുസ്തഫ, ബഷീർ, അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ ഹാജി, ഖലീൽ, റഷീദ്, സുബൈദ, പരേതരായ ഇസ്മായിൽ, ജമീല.
