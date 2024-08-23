Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Obituaries
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Shukur Haji
    ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ ഹാ​ജി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു​പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി സു​ന്നി പ്രാ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ കോ​യ്യോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ച​ത്തോ​ത്ത് ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ ഹാ​ജി (74) ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി.

    ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​വി​ധ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​നും തീ​ർ​ഥ​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കു​മാ​യി പോ​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: റം​ല. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: സു​നീ​റ, ശ​ഫീ​റ, സീ​ന​ത്ത്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​ശ്റ​ഫ്, റ​ഫീ​ക്ക്, ഷാ​ഹി​ർ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: മു​സ്ത​ഫ, ബ​ഷീ​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ ഹാ​ജി, ഖ​ലീ​ൽ, റ​ഷീ​ദ്, സു​ബൈ​ദ, പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ, ജ​മീ​ല.

