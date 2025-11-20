Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിനി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിനി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    ബംഗളൂരു: തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ നടുമുറിയിൽ ഭാർഗവി (70) ബംഗളൂരുവില്‍ നിര്യാതയായി. എം.എസ് പാളയ ബെസ്റ്റ് കൗണ്ടി ലേഔട്ടിലാണ് താമസം. ഭര്‍ത്താവ്: പരേതനായ വേലായുധന്‍. മക്കൾ: രമേശ്, കവിത, സുരേഷ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ശ്രീന, പ്രിജി (ബംഗളൂരു മലയാളി ഫോറം ജോയിന്‍റ് ട്രഷറർ ), നീതി.

    TAGS:Malayalam NewsObituary
