20 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശിനി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
obituary
ബംഗളൂരു: തൃശൂർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ നടുമുറിയിൽ ഭാർഗവി (70) ബംഗളൂരുവില് നിര്യാതയായി. എം.എസ് പാളയ ബെസ്റ്റ് കൗണ്ടി ലേഔട്ടിലാണ് താമസം. ഭര്ത്താവ്: പരേതനായ വേലായുധന്. മക്കൾ: രമേശ്, കവിത, സുരേഷ്. മരുമക്കൾ: ശ്രീന, പ്രിജി (ബംഗളൂരു മലയാളി ഫോറം ജോയിന്റ് ട്രഷറർ ), നീതി.
