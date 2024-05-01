Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 5:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 5:42 AM GMT

    ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി: ബ​സു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത് വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    BMTC bus
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ബ​സു​ക​ൾ ബ്രേ​ക്ക് ഡൗ​ണാ​യി റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ആ​റു ബ​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബ്രേ​ക്ക് ഡൗ​ണാ​യി കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ബ​സ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ത​ല​വേ​ദ​ന​യാ​വു​ക​യാ​ണ്. സ​മ​യ​ത്തി​ന് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്താ​ത്ത​താ​ണ് ബ​സു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsBMTC Bus
    News Summary - number of BMTC buses getting stuck increases
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X