Posted Ondate_range 10 Feb 2024 5:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 Feb 2024 5:18 AM GMT
ദക്ഷിണ കന്നട എം.പിയുടെ വീട് ഉപരോധിച്ച എൻ.എസ്.യു.ഐ പ്രവർത്തകർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - NSUI activists besieged the house of South Kannada MP , got arrested
മംഗളൂരു: ദക്ഷിണ കന്നട എം.പി നളിൻകുമാർ കട്ടീലിന്റെ ഉർവയിലെ വീട് ഉപരോധിച്ച എൻ.എസ്.യു. ഐ പ്രവർത്തകരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു നീക്കി. മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ വികസനമുരടിപ്പിൽ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചായിരുന്നു സമരം.
ജില്ല പ്രസിഡന്റ് സുഹാൻ ആൽവ സംസാരിച്ചു.
