Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 5:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 5:18 AM GMT

    ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട എം.​പി​യു​ടെ വീ​ട് ഉ​പ​രോ​ധി​ച്ച എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​യു.​ഐ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ക​സ​ന​മു​ര​ടി​പ്പി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​മ​രം
    ദക്ഷിണ കന്നഡ എം.പി നളിൻ കുമാർ കട്ടീലിന്റെ വീട് ഉപരോധിച്ച എൻ.എസ്.യു ഐ പ്രവർത്തകരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നു
    ദക്ഷിണ കന്നഡ എം.പി നളിൻ കുമാർ കട്ടീലിന്റെ വീട് ഉപരോധിച്ച എൻ.എസ്.യു ഐ പ്രവർത്തകരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട എം.​പി ന​ളി​ൻ​കു​മാ​ർ ക​ട്ടീ​ലി​ന്റെ ഉ​ർ​വ​യി​ലെ വീ​ട് ഉ​പ​രോ​ധി​ച്ച എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​യു. ഐ ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു നീ​ക്കി. മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ക​സ​ന​മു​ര​ടി​പ്പി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​മ​രം.

    ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ഹാ​ൻ ആ​ൽ​വ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:NSUIarrestBengaluru NewsSouth Kannada MP
    News Summary - NSUI activists besieged the house of South Kannada MP , got arrested
