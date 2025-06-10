Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 10 Jun 2025 9:20 AM IST
    ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
    എ​വ​റ​സ്റ്റ് കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി​യ ശ്രീ​ഷ ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​നെ എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​കെ ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ റോ​ഡ് ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ

    ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​വ​റ​സ്റ്റ് കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്കി​യ ക​ര​യോ​ഗാം​ഗം ശ്രീ​ഷ ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​നെ നാ​യ​ർ സേ​വാ സം​ഘ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക (എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​കെ) ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ റോ​ഡ് ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. ശ്രീ​ഷ ത​ന്റെ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു.

