Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 8:50 AM IST
    date_range 3 Jan 2025 8:50 AM IST

    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം
    എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ

    ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ന്നം ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ എം.​എ​സ്. ശി​വ​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് മ​ന്ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഛായാ​ചി​ത്ര​ത്തി​നു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന ന​ട​ത്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ചു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ന്നം അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ബി​നോ​യ് എ​സ്. നാ​യ​ർ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​എം. ശ​ശീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, വി​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ, രാ​ജീ​വ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    N.S.S Karnataka, Mannam Jayanti, Bengaluru
