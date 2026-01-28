Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബാലനോവൽ ‘ഉ​ൽ​ക്ക’...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 9:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jan 2026 9:08 AM IST

    ബാലനോവൽ ‘ഉ​ൽ​ക്ക’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബാലനോവൽ ‘ഉ​ൽ​ക്ക’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്രേം​രാ​ജ് കെ.​കെ​യു​ടെ ‘ഉ​ൽ​ക്ക’ പു​സ്ത​ക​പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഡോ. ​പ്രേം​രാ​ജ് കെ.​കെ​യു​ടെ ബാ​ല​നോ​വ​ൽ ‘ഉ​ൽ​ക്ക’ ബാ​ല​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ ഓ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ അ​ജി​ത് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​റ്റു ബാ​ല​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ കൃ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തി​ക​ച്ചും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഓ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ അ​ജി​ത് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ ഹ​രി​ദാ​സ​ൻ കെ.​പി. അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ആ​ബാ​ല​വൃ​ദ്ധം ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും വാ​യി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട കൃ​തി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:novelBangalore NewsLatest News
    News Summary - novel published
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X