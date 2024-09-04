Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightന​ന്മ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 3:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 3:11 AM GMT

    ന​ന്മ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന് നോ​ർ​ക്ക കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Handed over norka insurance cards
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ ന​ന്മ അ​സോ. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ റീ​സ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ന്മ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​സ്. ബി​ജു, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി.​വി. സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി. ​ശ്രീ​ധ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ റീ​സ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത് കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsNORKA-ROOTSNanma Association
    News Summary - Norka Insurance Cards
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick