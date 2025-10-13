Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    13 Oct 2025 8:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    13 Oct 2025 8:31 AM IST

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    കൈ​ര​ളി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ടി.​സി. പാ​ള​യ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡ് ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൈ​ര​ളി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ടി.​സി പാ​ള​യ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നി​ര​വ​ധി​പേ​ർ പു​തി​യ കാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും കാ​ർ​ഡ് പു​തു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ, നോ​ർ​ക്ക കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ, മ​റ്റ് എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡ് എ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള​വ​ർ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം. ഫോ​ൺ: 9341345521.

    identity card Bengaluru News camp Norka Roots
