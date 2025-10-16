Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 8:06 AM IST
    date_range 16 Oct 2025 8:06 AM IST

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡി​നു​ള്ള അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ കൈ​മാ​റി

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡി​നു​ള്ള അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ കൈ​മാ​റി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫോ​റം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച നോ​ർ​ക്ക തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡി​നു​ള്ള അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ നോ​ർ​ക്ക ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ റീ​സ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്തി​ന് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ബു ശി​വ​ദാ​സ് കൈ​മാ​റി.്

    ര​വി​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, അ​നി​ൽ ധ​ർ​മ​പ​തി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​രു​ൺ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, ഇ.​ജെ. സ​ജീ​വ്, സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‍കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. 19ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മു​ത​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ചേ​രു​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും. നോ​ർ​ക്ക കെ​യ​ർ ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ൽ ചേ​രാ​നും അ​വ​സ​രം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 959193303, 9538794488.

    TAGS:Karnatakanorka id cardsBangalore Malayali Forum
    News Summary - NORKA identity card application submitted
