Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    21 Jan 2026 9:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jan 2026 9:54 AM IST

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി
    മ​ല്ലേ​ശ്വ​രം കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന നോ​ർ​ക്ക ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല്ലേ​ശ്വ​രം കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ നോ​ർ​ക്ക റൂ​ട്സ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളും സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സോ​ണ​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ പീ​റ്റ​ർ പോ​ൾ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:awarenessprogramNorka Roots
