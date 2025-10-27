Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2025 10:21 AM IST

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഐ.​ഡി കാ​ർ​ഡ്-​ഇ​ന്‍ഷു​റ​ന്‍സ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി

    നോ​ർ​ക്ക ഐ.​ഡി കാ​ർ​ഡ്-​ഇ​ന്‍ഷു​റ​ന്‍സ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി
    അ​രു​ണോ​ദ​യ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​കെ ഐ.​ഡി കാ​ര്‍ഡ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​ർ​ജ് മാ​ത്യു, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​കെ ഡെ​ ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ റീ​സ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു 

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​രു​ണോ​ദ​യ ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മാ​ഹ​രി​ച്ച എ​ന്‍.​ആ​ര്‍.​കെ ഐ.​ഡി കാ​ര്‍ഡ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​ർ​ജ് മാ​ത്യു, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​കെ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ റീ​സ ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. നോ​ർ​ക്ക കെ​യ​ർ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ത്വം എ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​കെ ഐ.​ഡി കാ​ർ​ഡി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

