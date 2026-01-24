Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jan 2026 8:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jan 2026 8:03 AM IST

    ലോക കേരളസഭയിലേക്ക് നോമിനേറ്റ് ചെയ്തു

    ലോക കേരളസഭയിലേക്ക് നോമിനേറ്റ് ചെയ്തു
    ബംഗളൂരു: സുരേന്ദ്രൻ കൊല്ലറേത്ത്, അബ്ദുൾ ഗഫൂർ എന്നിവരെ ലോക കേരള സഭയിലേക്ക് കർണാടക സംസ്ഥാനത്തുനിന്നും പുതുതായി നോമിനേറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

    TAGS:metroNominationlOKA kERALA SABA
    News Summary - Nominated to the World Kerala Sabha
