Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 12:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 12:05 PM IST

    ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​രി​ൽ ഇ​നി വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് സ​ഫാ​രി​യി​ല്ല

    ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​രി​ൽ ഇ​നി വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് സ​ഫാ​രി​യി​ല്ല
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ ക​ടു​വ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര സ​ഫാ​രി നി​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ വ​നം, പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രി ഈ​ശ്വ​ർ ബി. ​ഖാ​ണ്ഡ്രെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടു. ആ​റു മ​ണി​ക്കു ശേ​ഷം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സ​ഫാ​രി​ക​ൾ ക​ടു​വ​യ​ട​ക്കം വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി​ക​ൾ ജ​ന​വാ​സ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നു കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ്. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30 മു​ത​ൽ 6.30 വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ബ​സ് സ​ഫാ​രി​യും 4.30 മു​ത​ൽ 6.30 വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ജീ​പ്പ് സ​ഫാ​രി​യു​മാ​ണ് നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:newsBandipurmetro newsLatest News
    News Summary - No more late night safaris in Bandipur
