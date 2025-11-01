Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 1 Nov 2025 12:05 PM IST
Updated On 1 Nov 2025 12:05 PM IST
ബന്ദിപ്പൂരിൽ ഇനി വൈകീട്ട് സഫാരിയില്ലtext_fields
News Summary - No more late night safaris in Bandipur
ബംഗളൂരു: ബന്ദിപ്പൂർ കടുവ സംരക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രത്തിലെ വൈകുന്നേര സഫാരി നിർത്താൻ വനം, പരിസ്ഥിതി മന്ത്രി ഈശ്വർ ബി. ഖാണ്ഡ്രെ ഉത്തരവിട്ടു. ആറു മണിക്കു ശേഷം നടത്തുന്ന സഫാരികൾ കടുവയടക്കം വന്യജീവികൾ ജനവാസമേഖലയിൽ വരുന്നതിനു കാരണമാകുന്നുവെന്ന് പ്രദേശ വാസികൾ നൽകിയ പരാതി പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് ഉത്തരവ്. വൈകീട്ട് 5.30 മുതൽ 6.30 വരെയുള്ള ബസ് സഫാരിയും 4.30 മുതൽ 6.30 വരെയുള്ള ജീപ്പ് സഫാരിയുമാണ് നിർത്തിവെച്ചത്.
