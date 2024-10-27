Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightതു​ളു​നാ​ടി​​നെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:28 AM GMT

    തു​ളു​നാ​ടി​​നെ അ​റി​യാ​ൻ ‘സൊ​ൽ​മെ​ലു’ സോ​ഫ്റ്റ്‌​വെ​യ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തു​ളു​നാ​ടി​​നെ അ​റി​യാ​ൻ ‘സൊ​ൽ​മെ​ലു’ സോ​ഫ്റ്റ്‌​വെ​യ​ർ
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​ളു​നാ​ടി​ന്റെ ക​ല, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, ആ​ഹാ​ര പൈ​തൃ​ക സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും പോ​ഷ​ണ​വും ഉ​ന്ന​മി​ട്ട് സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​ടി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ‘സൊ​ൽ​മെ​ലു’ എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ സോ​ഫ്റ്റ്‌​വെ​യ​ർ വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ത​ന​ത് ക​ല​യാ​യ യ​ക്ഷ​ഗാ​നം,പു​ലി​വേ​ഷം, ത​ന​ത് വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ നീ​ർ​ദോ​ശ, ഗോ​ളി ബ​ജെ, പ​​ത്രോ​ട തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​വ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​തി​ൽ ഇ​ടം നേ​ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsnit studentsTulu Nadu Culture
    News Summary - NIT students developed 'solmelu' software
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick