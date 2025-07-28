Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 July 2025 10:27 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 July 2025 10:27 AM IST
നിറപുത്തരി ആഘോഷം 30ന്text_fields
News Summary - Niraputhari celebration
ബംഗളൂരു: വിജിനപുര അയ്യപ്പക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ നിറപുത്തരി ആഘോഷം ബുധനാഴ്ച നടക്കും. രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതിന് ചടങ്ങിന് തുടക്കമാവും. വരമഹാലക്ഷ്മി പൂജാദിനമായ ആഗസ്റ്റ് എട്ടിന് രാവിലെ ആറിന് അഷ്ടദ്രവ്യ മഹാഗണപതി ഹോമം നടക്കും.
പൂജകൾക്ക് മേൽശാന്തി സുരേഷ് നമ്പൂതിരി മുഖ്യ കാർമികത്വം വഹിക്കും. ഫോൺ: 9620575030.
