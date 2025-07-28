Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    28 July 2025 10:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    28 July 2025 10:27 AM IST

    നി​റ​പു​ത്ത​രി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം 30ന്

    നി​റ​പു​ത്ത​രി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം 30ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ജി​ന​പു​ര അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ നി​റ​പു​ത്ത​രി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​വും. വ​ര​മ​ഹാ​ല​ക്ഷ്മി പൂ​ജാ​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് എ​ട്ടി​ന് രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റി​ന് അ​ഷ്ട​ദ്ര​വ്യ മ​ഹാ​ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ഹോ​മം ന​ട​ക്കും.

    പൂ​ജ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മേ​ൽ​ശാ​ന്തി സു​രേ​ഷ് ന​മ്പൂ​തി​രി മു​ഖ്യ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9620575030.

    niraputhariBangalore News
    News Summary - Niraputhari celebration
