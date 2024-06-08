Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2024 2:21 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താവ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു കി​ലോ സ്വ​ർ​ണം പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    6.29 കോ​ടി വി​ല​വ​രും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താവ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു കി​ലോ സ്വ​ർ​ണം പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​മ്പ​തു കി​ലോ സ്വ​ർ​ണം റ​വ​ന്യൂ ഇ​ന്റ​ലി​ജ​ൻ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് 6.29 കോ​ടി വി​ല​വ​രും.

    ബാ​​ങ്കോ​ക്കി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ താ​യ് എ​യ​ർ​ലൈ​ൻ​സി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 6.834 കി​ലോ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്സ് വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 2.18 കി​ലോ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വു​മാ​ണ് പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​രു​വ​രു​ടെ​യും അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    TAGS:Bangalore AirportGold
