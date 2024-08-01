Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 1 Aug 2024 2:25 AM GMT
    date_range 1 Aug 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നൈ​ജീ​രി​യ​ൻ വ​നി​ത അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    കാ​പ്സ്യൂൾ രൂപത്തിലായിരുന്നു​ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്
    arrest
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: 10 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നൈ​ജീ​രി​യ​ൻ വ​നി​ത​യെ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫ് റ​വ​ന്യൂ ഇ​ന്റ​ലി​ജ​ൻ​സ് (ഡി.​ആ​ർ.​ഐ) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഗു​ളി​ക രൂ​പ​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്. ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച 57 കാ​പ്സ്യൂ​ളു​ക​ളാ​ണ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

