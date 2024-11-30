Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 2:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Nov 2024 2:16 AM GMT

    പ​ത്രം വി​ത​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ തേ​നീ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    പ​ത്രം വി​ത​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ തേ​നീ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    പു​ഷ്പ​രാ​ജ് ഷെ​ട്ടി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു:​ തേ​നീ​ച്ച​ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രു​ക്കേ​റ്റ് പ​ത്രം വി​ത​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബ​ജ്പെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ കെ​ഞ്ചാ​രു താ​ങ്കാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പു​ഷ്പ​രാ​ജ് ഷെ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് (45) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.അ​വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​നാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsBee Sting
