Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപി​ഞ്ചു​കു​ഞ്ഞി​​നെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:05 AM IST

    പി​ഞ്ചു​കു​ഞ്ഞി​​നെ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പി​ഞ്ചു​കു​ഞ്ഞി​​നെ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളു​രു: ന​വ​ജാ​ത ശി​ശു​വി​നെ മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ക്കൂ​മ്പാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. മ​ദ​നാ​യ​ക​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ലെ മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ക്കൂ​മ്പാ​ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന്റെ ക​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ കേ​ട്ട നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ഉ​ട​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് എ​ത്തി കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.മ​ദ​നാ​യ​ക​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsNewborn babyAbandoned Babygarbage dump
    News Summary - Newborn baby found abandoned in garbage dump
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X