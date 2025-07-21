Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 July 2025 11:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2025 11:05 AM IST

    ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ന​വ​ജാ​ത ശി​ശു​വി​​നെ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ന​വ​ജാ​ത ശി​ശു​വി​​നെ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ന​വ​ജാ​ത ശി​ശു​വി​നെ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. 10 മു​ത​ൽ 15 വ​രെ ദി​വ​സം മാ​ത്രം പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ​യാ​ണ് ഹാ​ര​വെ ഹൊ​ബ്ലി​യി​ലെ ത​മ​ദ​ഹ​ള്ളി- സ​ഗ​റെ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. തു​ണി​യി​ൽ പൊ​തി​ഞ്ഞ നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ കി​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. വ​ഴി​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ​ര​മേ​ശ് എ​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി ഉ​ട​ൻ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ പി​ന്നീ​ട് വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ മാ​തൃ​ശി​ശു ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    TAGS:Newborn babymetro newsNewborn baby abandonedLatest NewsBanglore News
    News Summary - Newborn baby found abandoned in Chamaraj Nagar
