    15 July 2024 2:14 AM GMT
    15 July 2024 2:14 AM GMT

    ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു

    East Cultural Asso.,
    സു​ധി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് (പ്ര​സി.), സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.)

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ ഇ.​സി.​എ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഐ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ഒ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡോ. ​എ​സ്. സോ​മ​നാ​ഥ് മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി.

    പ​ത്മ​ശ്രീ ഡോ. ​സി.​ജി. കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ദാ​സ് നാ​യ​ർ, ടോ​ണി വി​ൻ​സ​ന്റ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ധി വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വേ​ണു ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വി.​കെ. രാ​കേ​ഷ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ജോ​ൺ അ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ ജോ​സ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രും പ​ത്തം​ഗ നി​ർ​വാ​ഹ​ക സ​മി​തി​യും ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു.

