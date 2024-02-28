Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    യാ​സ്ക് യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​ര​ക്ക് പു​തു നേ​തൃ​ത്വം

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യ​ശ്വ​ന്ത​പു​ര ആ​ർ​ട്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റാ​യി ലി​ൻ​ഗം നാ​ടാ​റി​നെ​യും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി നി​യാ​സ് ബെ​ദി​ര​യെ​യും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റാ​യി ഉ​പ്പി മു​ണ്ടേ​ക്ക​യെ​യും തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. മു​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റാ​ഷി​ദ്‌ ലീ​മാ​ൻ വ​ര​വു​ചെ​ല​വ് ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം 15 എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്. അ​ടു​ത്ത ഏ​പ്രി​ലി​ൽ സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് നി​യു​ക്ത സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി നി​യാ​സ് ബെ​ദി​ര ന​ന്ദി പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - New leadership for Yask Yeshwantpur
