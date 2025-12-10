Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 9:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 9:42 AM IST

    അ​ലോ​ക് സ​ഹാ​യ് ന​മ്മ മെ​ട്രോ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ

    അ​ലോ​ക് സ​ഹാ​യ് ന​മ്മ മെ​ട്രോ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​മ്മ മെ​ട്രോ​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി അ​ലോ​ക് സ​ഹാ​യ് നി​യ​മി​ത​നാ​യി. ഭു​വ​നേ​ശ്വ​റി​ലെ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് കോ​സ്റ്റ് റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ (ഇ.​സി.​ഒ.​ആ​ർ) ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ചീ​ഫ് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മു​ൻ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ എ​ൻ.​എം. ധോ​ക്കെ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി​യി​ൽ വി​ര​മി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് റോ​ളി​ങ്​ സ്റ്റോ​ക്ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക്ക​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ സു​മി​ത് ഭ​ട്ട് നാ​ക​റി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​ല്‍ക്കാ​ലി​ക ചു​മ​ത​ല.

    TAGS:namma metroBangalore News
