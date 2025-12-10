Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 9:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 9:42 AM IST
അലോക് സഹായ് നമ്മ മെട്രോ ഡയറക്ടർtext_fields
new director to namma metro
ബംഗളൂരു: നമ്മ മെട്രോയുടെ പുതിയ ഡയറക്ടറായി അലോക് സഹായ് നിയമിതനായി. ഭുവനേശ്വറിലെ ഈസ്റ്റ് കോസ്റ്റ് റെയിൽവേ (ഇ.സി.ഒ.ആർ) ഓഫിസിൽ പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ ചീഫ് ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു.
മുൻ ഡയറക്ടർ എൻ.എം. ധോക്കെ ഫെബ്രുവരിയിൽ വിരമിച്ചിരുന്നു. തുടര്ന്ന് റോളിങ് സ്റ്റോക്ക് ആൻഡ് ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ ഡയറക്ടർ സുമിത് ഭട്ട് നാകറിനായിരുന്നു താല്ക്കാലിക ചുമതല.
