Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightനീ​റ്റ്-​യു.​ജി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 3:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 3:47 AM GMT

    നീ​റ്റ്-​യു.​ജി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ നാ​ളെ വ​രെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    neet ug
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നീ​റ്റ്, യു.​ജി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ തീ​യ​തി തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി​യ​താ​യി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പ​രീ​ക്ഷ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (കെ.​ഇ.​എ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥ​ന പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണ് തീ​യ​തി നീ​ട്ടി​യ​തെ​ന്നും തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 10 വ​രെ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​വു​മെ​ന്നും കെ.​ഇ.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:NEET-UG Registration
    News Summary - NEET-UG Registration until tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick