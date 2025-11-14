Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right‘നീ​രി​ന ഹെ​ജ്ജെ’...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 10:14 AM IST

    ‘നീ​രി​ന ഹെ​ജ്ജെ’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ‘നീ​രി​ന ഹെ​ജ്ജെ’ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ഴു​തി​യ ‘നീ​രി​ന ഹെ​ജ്ജെ’ പു​സ്ത​കം വി​ധാ​ൻ സൗ​ധ​യി​ലെ ബാ​ങ്ക​റ്റ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ ജ​ല സ്രോ​ത​സ്സു​ക​ളു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്രം, അ​വ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചാ​ണ് പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രാ​യ എ​ച്ച്.​കെ. പാ​ട്ടീ​ൽ, എം.​ബി. പാ​ട്ടീ​ൽ, എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്. ബോ​സ് രാ​ജു, സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ മോ​ഹ​ൻ വി. ​ക​ട്ട​റാ​ക്കി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​ക​ളാ​വും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:book publishingBangalore News
    News Summary - Neerina hejje book publishing
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X