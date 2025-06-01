Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2025 10:43 AM IST

    നീ​ല​ക്കു​റി​ഞ്ഞി മാ​തൃ​കാ പ​ഠ​നോ​ത്സ​വം ഇ​ന്ന്

    നീ​ല​ക്കു​റി​ഞ്ഞി മാ​തൃ​കാ പ​ഠ​നോ​ത്സ​വം ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ‘നീ​ല​ക്കു​റി​ഞ്ഞി മാ​തൃ​കാ​പ​ഠ​നോ​ത്സ​വം’ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ടു​മു​ത​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു വി​മാ​ന​പു​ര കൈ​ര​ളി നി​ല​യം സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് നീ​ല​ക്കു​റി​ഞ്ഞി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ കോ​ഴ്സ് സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ക്കും. മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    News Summary - Neelakurinhi Model Study Festival today
