Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 2:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 2:17 AM GMT

    ജാ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി അ​യ്യ​പ്പ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​വ​രാ​ത്രി ഉ​ത്സ​വം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജാ​ല​ഹ​ള്ളി ശ്രീ ​അ​യ്യ​പ്പ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​വ​രാ​ത്രി പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 12 വ​രെ വി​ശേ​ഷാ​ൽ പൂ​ജ​ക​ളും അ​ന്ന​ദാ​ന​വും ന​ട​ക്കും. എ​ല്ലാ ദി​വ​സ​വും വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു​മു​ത​ൽ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. മോ​ഹി​നി​യാ​ട്ടം, ക​ഥ​ക​ളി, വാ​ദ്യ സ​ന്ധ്യ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsNavratri festival
    News Summary - Navratri Festival
