    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്റ്റെം ​ച​ല​ഞ്ച് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ ഇ​ന്ന്

    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്റ്റെം ​ച​ല​ഞ്ച് ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന നാ​ലാ​മ​ത് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്റ്റെം ​ച​ല​ഞ്ചി​ന്റെ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ബ​ന​ശ​ങ്ക​രി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഹി​ൽ​വ്യൂ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ലെ​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​യി 60 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ്, ഗ​വ. എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഏ​ക സ്റ്റെം ​ച​ല​ഞ്ച് മ​ത്സ​ര​മാ​ണി​ത്. ആ​ദ്യ ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ 2,000 ത്തി​ലേ​റെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ച്ച​ത്.

