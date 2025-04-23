Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 April 2025 7:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 April 2025 7:37 AM IST

    ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത വി​ക​സ​നം കൊ​ല്ലൂ​ർ മൂ​കാം​ബി​ക ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തെ ബാ​ധി​ക്ക​രു​ത് -ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി

    Karnataka High Court
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66 വി​ക​സ​നം ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ കൊ​ല്ലൂ​ർ ശ്രീ ​മൂ​കാം​ബി​ക ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തെ ബാ​ധി​ക്ക​രു​തെ​ന്ന് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി. ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് എ​ൻ.​വി. അ​ഞ്ജാ​രി​യ, ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് കെ.​വി. അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ ബെ​ഞ്ച് ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​ക്കും ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി.

    ത​ദ്ദേ​ശീ​യ​നാ​യ ഗു​രു​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് ഫ​യ​ൽ ചെ​യ്ത ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി. ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ പാ​ത വ​രു​ന്ന​ത് വ​ലി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പ്ര​ക​മ്പ​ന​വും ശ​ബ്ദ​വും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഹ​ര​ജി​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ വാ​ദി​ച്ചു.

