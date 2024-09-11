Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    11 Sep 2024 2:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Sep 2024 2:50 AM GMT

    നേ​ത്ര​ദാ​നം: വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    നേ​ത്ര​ദാ​നം: വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദേ​ശീ​യ നേ​ത്ര​ദാ​ന ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നേ​ത്ര​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​അ​​ഗ​ർ​വാ​ൾ ക​ണ്ണാ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ണി​ൽ രാ​ജാ​ജി ന​​ഗ​റി​ലെ ഓ​റോ​ബി​ന്ദോ സ്കൂ​ളി​ലെ 150ഓ​ളം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. എ.​ആ​ർ സ​പ്ത​​ഗി​രി ​ഗൗ​ഡ, ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക കു​ടും​ബ-​ആ​രോ​​ഗ്യ​ക്ഷേ​മ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജോ​യ​​ന്റ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഡോ. ​ര​ജ​നി എം. ​എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വാ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ൺ ഫ്ലാ​​ഗ് ഓ​ഫ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:walkathonnational eye donation
    News Summary - National Eye Donation Day
