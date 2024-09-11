Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Sep 2024 2:50 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Sep 2024 2:50 AM GMT
നേത്രദാനം: വാക്കത്തൺ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - National Eye Donation Day
ബംഗളൂരു: ദേശീയ നേത്രദാന ദിനം ആചരിക്കുന്നതിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് പൊതുജനങ്ങളിൽ നേത്രദാനത്തിന്റെ പ്രാധാന്യത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ബോധവത്കരിക്കാനായി വാക്കത്തൺ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഡോ. അഗർവാൾ കണ്ണാശുപത്രിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച വാക്കത്തണിൽ രാജാജി നഗറിലെ ഓറോബിന്ദോ സ്കൂളിലെ 150ഓളം വിദ്യാർഥികളും ജീവനക്കാരും ഡോക്ടർമാരും പങ്കെടുത്തു. എ.ആർ സപ്തഗിരി ഗൗഡ, കർണാടക കുടുംബ-ആരോഗ്യക്ഷേമ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജോയന്റ് ഡയറക്ടർ ഡോ. രജനി എം. എന്നിവർ വാക്കത്തൺ ഫ്ലാഗ് ഓഫ് ചെയ്തു.
